From Hyundai to Maruti, hefty discounts bring car buyers back to showrooms

Soma Roychowdhury (name changed) is considering replacing her nine-year-old Honda Jazz with a compact SUV.

“I would wait till the markets improve so that I can liquidate some mutual funds to make a down payment. Also, once I have the appraisal letter, it will be easier to take a call as I will have clarity on my disposable income,” said this mid-level HR executive at a Mumbai-based firm.

Many like her are deferring their car purchases, and to lure these customers to the showroom, dealerships and auto majors are offering huge discounts in March.

With passenger vehicle retail sales falling 10 per cent in February, along with a muted growth outlook for 2025-26 (1-2 per cent), discounts are back at car dealerships. They range anywhere from ₹35,000 to over ₹4 lakh for different models.

Dealers said the discounts this March are higher than the same month in the previous year. Automakers also admitted that discounts are necessary to push sales volumes. In fact, automobile original equipment makers (OEMs) are back with offers and sales promotion campaigns this March. For example, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) launched its ‘Super Delight March’ campaign with offers on its range of vehicles — up to ₹55,000 on the Venue, ₹35,000 on the Exter, ₹50,000 on the i20 and up to ₹53,000 on the Grand i10 NIOS. The company also launched a television commercial on the campaign.

“The discount levels this March are definitely higher than that of the previous year. Market sentiment is not good, and the outlook for auto sales growth is also not very bright. On top of it, dealers are holding inventory of around 50-55 days. In order to bring the customer back to the showroom, discounting is necessary,” said CS Vigneshwar, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada). Maruti Suzuki India’s cars have discounts in the range of ₹72,000 (Ignis) to ₹1.1 lakh (Invicto and Grand Vitara). These benefits include a cash discount, a scrappage or exchange bonus, a corporate bonus, and an upgrade bonus in the case of the Grand Vitara.

Tata Motors’ electric vehicles (EVs) have discounts of up to ₹1 lakh (Tiago EV), and the popular EV Punch, too, has benefits of up to ₹90,000. On internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, Tata Motors’ models have discounts of up to ₹1.35 lakh (Altroz). Mahindra and Mahindra’s (M&M’s) XUV 3XO has benefits of up to ₹60,000 this month, while some Volkswagen models like Taigun (₹2 lakh) and Tiguan (₹4.2 lakh) are also seeing price cuts. Discounts vary depending on inventory each dealer has. Ravi Bhatia, president of market research firm Jato Dynamics, said, “These incentives are not merely seasonal tactics but rather symptoms of deeper structural issues affecting the automobile sector. The middle class, traditionally the backbone of India's automotive market, is under unprecedented pressure. With real incomes effectively halving over the past decade and with stagnant earnings, their purchasing power has eroded significantly.”