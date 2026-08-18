Govt proposes 5-yr age extension for EV, CNG, hydrogen commercial vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed giving battery, hydrogen and natural gas vehicles five more years under the age limits applicable to national permits.

The proposal in the draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, also seeks to simplify national permit procedures and move more of the process online.

Five more years for cleaner commercial vehicles

The key proposal is in Rule 88, which governs age limits for vehicles under the national permit system. MoRTH has proposed extending these limits by five years for battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas-driven vehicles.

If finalised, the existing 12-year and 15-year limits would effectively become 17 and 20 years, respectively. The change is not a blanket extension for all commercial vehicles. It applies specifically to vehicles covered by Rule 88.

The proposal comes as the government is trying to increase the use of cleaner vehicles in commercial transport. NITI Aayog's 2025 EV report noted that electric truck adoption remained low, with just 6,220 electric trucks sold in 2024, including only 280 above 3.5 tonnes. It also flagged high upfront costs and limited financing as key barriers to electric truck adoption. The five-year extension could give operators more time to recover the higher upfront cost of cleaner vehicles. National permits could become easier to manage MoRTH has also proposed making national permit authorisations more flexible. Instead of renewing them every year, operators could opt for authorisation for up to five years at a time. The fee would remain ₹16,500 for each year, meaning a five-year authorisation would cost ₹82,500.

The process would also become more digital. Form 46 applications and Form 47 authorisations would be handled electronically, with electronic payment receipts accepted as well. VAHAN could do more of the paperwork The draft also proposes greater use of the VAHAN database. Details in Forms 16, 46 and 48 could be automatically fetched from the portal once the relevant dealership or vehicle registration details are provided. Applicants would only need to fill in information that is not available on VAHAN. Six months for chassis, 45 days for some built vehicles The draft also changes the rules around temporary registration. A chassis without a body would get temporary registration valid for six months from the date of issue. If the chassis remains in a workshop beyond six months for body fitting, or because of unforeseen circumstances beyond the owner's control, the registering authority could extend the validity by 30 days at a time after an application and payment of the prescribed fee.

For a fully built vehicle, temporary registration would be valid for 45 days if it is being converted into an adapted vehicle or is to be registered in a state different from the state where the dealer is located. More information will have to be disclosed The proposed changes also add more information requirements to registration and permit forms. Form 20 would require the vehicle owner's mobile number to be Aadhaar-linked. The form would also capture the agreement number or loan account number for vehicles under hypothecation. Form 48, meanwhile, would include details of a vehicle's valid registration certificate, insurance, PUC and fitness certificate, along with pending challan history. Details of any national permit previously held by the vehicle would also be included.