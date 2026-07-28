Home / Industry / Auto / Govt proposes extending PUCC validity to three years for BS-VI vehicles

Govt proposes extending PUCC validity to three years for BS-VI vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said that BS-VI vehicles aged between six and ten years will be required to renew their PUCC certificate and those above 10 years every six years

vehicle, TRAFFIC
India skipped BS-V and moved directly to BS-VI to accelerate pollution control.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 8:46 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The government has proposed to extend the validity of the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for up to six-year-old BS-VI-compliant private vehicles to three years instead of the current one year to ease the burden on owners.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in a draft notification, has said that BS-VI vehicles aged between six and ten years will be required to renew their PUCC certificate and those above 10 years every six years.

According to the draft notification, while all motor vehicles complying with BS-IV emission norms will have to renew their PUCC every six months, all motor vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission norms will have to renew their PUCC every three months.

BS, or Bharat Stage, refers to India's vehicle emission standards that set limits on pollutants, such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons (HC) and particulate matter (PM).

The standards are aligned with European emission norms and are enforced to gradually phase out vehicles that emit higher levels of pollutants.

BS-IV was applicable from 2017 to 2020. BS-VI has been in force since April 2020.

India skipped BS-V and moved directly to BS-VI to accelerate pollution control.

These vehicles emit far lower pollutants and require low-sulphur BS-VI fuel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero to TVS: Two-wheeler makers ride export wave, but watch road ahead

Premium

Electric car race widens as new entrants gain traction in H1 CY26

Premium

Will VinFast sustain its business in India's hyper-competitive market?

Maruti repositions Brezza as first-time buyers reshape compact SUV market

Qcom now a quick hack for personal care, premium products drive growth

Topics :BS-VI Normscentral governmentCentreBS-VI

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story