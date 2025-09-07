Volkswagen unveils compact electric SUV ahead of Munich auto show

Volkswagen unveiled a concept for a new small electric SUV on Sunday as part of the automaker's push to offer affordable battery-powered vehicles amid greater competition on cost and innovation, US tariffs and shifting consumer demand.

The ID.CROSS is part of a product offering that has seen the Volkswagen group, Europe's largest carmaker, introduce around 60 models in 2024 and 2025, Chief Executive Blume said at a media preview ahead of the Munich car show that begins on Tuesday.

The compact electric SUV, which will have its world premiere in the summer of 2026, is expected to be priced between 28,000 euros and 30,000 euros ($32,780 and $35,121), targeting less affluent clients keen on buying EVs.