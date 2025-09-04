Home / Industry / Auto / GST rate cut on tyres to bring down vehicle operating costs: ATMA

GST rate cut on tyres to bring down vehicle operating costs: ATMA

The long-awaited move will make tyres more affordable for users across all segments and contribute positively to road safety by encouraging timely tyre replacement and maintenance, ATMA said

goods and services tax, GST
The tyre industry body stated that the earlier GST rate of 28 per cent placed tyres in the highest tax slab, at par with luxury or demerit goods, even though tyres are an essential requirement for transportation, agriculture, and logistics.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association on Thursday said the cut in GST rates on tyres will help bring down vehicle operating costs, which in turn reduces overall logistics expenses in the economy.

Welcoming the GST Council's decision to reduce the rate on tyres to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) also said the step will make tyres more affordable for users across all segments and contribute positively to road safety by encouraging timely tyre replacement and maintenance.

"Lower GST on tyres will translate into more affordable mobility for millions of users - from farmers and small traders to transporters, motorists, and logistics operators. It will also help bring down vehicle operating costs, which in turn reduces overall logistics expenses in the economy," ATMA Chairman Arun Mammen said in a statement.

The long-awaited move will make tyres more affordable for users across all segments and contribute positively to road safety by encouraging timely tyre replacement and maintenance, ATMA said.

Tyres are a critical component of mobility and are used across the entire spectrum of vehicles - trucks and buses, passenger cars, two- and three-wheelers, tractors, construction equipment, and mining vehicles, it noted.

The tyre industry body stated that the earlier GST rate of 28 per cent placed tyres in the highest tax slab, at par with luxury or demerit goods, even though tyres are an essential requirement for transportation, agriculture, and logistics.

"The reduction will provide much-needed relief to consumers and industry alike," it added.

Moreover, the reduction in GST rates on tyres will support road safety as high prices often discourage vehicle owners from timely tyre replacement, leading to extended use of worn-out tyres, which is a known risk factor for accidents, ATMA said.

With the tax burden eased, tyre affordability will improve, encouraging motorists and fleet operators to replace tyres at the right time, thereby enhancing vehicle and passenger safety on roads, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

₹950 crore subsidy to boost EV adoption, infra expansion in Uttar Pradesh

VECV, Jio-bp Pulse ink pact to boost EV charging infra for trucks, buses

GST rejig to make entry-level cars cheaper by 8.5%: Crisil Intelligence

EV makers relieved as GST Council retains 5% tax on electric cars

EVs to stay at 5% GST: Industry leaders say move will boost adoption

Topics :GST NewsGSTtax

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story