Harley-Davidson motorcycles launched in India, prices begin at 13.39 lakh

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have announced the prices of the upcoming imported models to be sold in India in 2024. A total of 10 premium Harley-Davidson motorcycles are in line for launch in India, a few of which are existing models, while others are freshly updated. MY24 Nightster is the most affordable motorcycle priced at Rs 13.39 lakh and the Road Glide is the most expensive motorcycle priced at Rs 41.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Street Glide and Road Glide models are powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 117. These are much more comfortable, powerful and lighter and come with modern tech wrapped up in a stunning new visual style. Skyline OS powers the infotainment system with a TFT colour touch screen of 12.3-inch replacing analog instruments and controls.

The new Sportster series comes with three models including liquid-cooled V-twin engines; the Nightster, Nighster Special, and Sportster S. On the other end, The Fatboy 114, Fatboy 117, Heritage 117 and Breakout 117 make up the typical cruiser line.

The 2024 models of the Street Glide and the Road Glide are now on sale in India. The price for both motorcycles are Rs 38.79 and 41.79 lakh, respectively. Both motorcycles now get the updated Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine that comes with a new cooling system that regularises the engine heat and to make the performance better, the intake and exhaust flow have been enhanced.

Both motorcycles come with better aerodynamics that help in reducing the buffeting by 60 per cent. The rear suspension observed an increase in travel and the single-piece seat is also being redesigned with better padding. The motorcycles also have a 200-watt amplifier for much better audio output.

2024 Harley-Davidson Ex-showroom prices