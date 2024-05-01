Home / Industry / Auto / Toyota's April 2024 wholesales rise 32% to 20,949 units, exports at 1,794

Toyota's April 2024 wholesales rise 32% to 20,949 units, exports at 1,794

Last month, the company said its domestic sales accounted for 18,700 units while exports totalled to 1,794 units

Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said its wholesales increased 32 per cent year on year to 20,494 units in April.

The automaker had dispatched 15,510 units to its dealers in April 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The growth momentum was sustained despite a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 6 for upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity and safety, the company said in a statement.

Last month, the company said its domestic sales accounted for 18,700 units while exports totalled to 1,794 units.

"Our product strategy resonates the strong connect with the market thanks to the diversified portfolio," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said.

Also Read

Toyota registers highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices on select vehicles from April 1

Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX Limited edition, costs Rs 20 lakh

Auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 45% at 233,346 units in 2023

Test cheating probe Toyota plant raided on 11.2 mn vehicles sales claim

Why rise of hybrid cars is being seen as vital transition phase to electric

US SC rejects Elon Musk's appeal over tweets that must be approved by Tesla

Statsguru: Record run for electric cars globally, lower pickup in India

Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Small (car) is beautiful

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Toyota MotorToyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota FortunerToyota carsautomobile industry

First Published: May 01 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story