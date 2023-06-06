Honda Elevate launch: Check prices, design, specifications, pictures



Honda attempts to position the new Elevate as the "perfect urban SUV" that can keep up with the needs and aspirations of Indian car buyers. Honda announced that an electric, battery-powered version of the Elevate is in the works and will likely be launched in the next three years. Senior officials from Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) were present to talk about the development of the Honda Elevate. Honda hopes Elevate will drive large sales volumes, much like it has been able to do with its entry-level sedan, Honda Amaze. Honda launched its new SUV, the Elevate, in the Indian car market on Tuesday. The company launched it at a global event organised in New Delhi. The bookings will be opened next month, in July. The deliveries will begin during the upcoming festive season, the company said.



However, the company appears to be hopeful with the launch of Elevate. Entering a segment dominated by Creta and Seltos, Elevate has tough competition waiting for it. The Elevate is one of the most-awaited SUVs this year. The launch is significant since Honda has not had great success with its SUVs in India as it failed to achieve desired results with its models like CR-V, BR-V, and WR-V.

Honda Elevate: A game changer?

So far, Honda has not made a serious attempt at launching a proper mid-size SUV in the Indian market. Meanwhile, Hyundai, Kia, MG, Tata, Volkswagen, and Skoda have made gains in this segment and established a strong foothold.





Honda Elevate: How does it look? The recent launch of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota's Hyryder has spiced things up even further. It will be interesting to see if Elevate has what it takes to break into a fiercely competitive segment!



The Elevate will come with a single-pane sunroof. However, rivals such as Creta, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder offer their SUVs with a full-size panoramic sunroof. The Elevate's exterior suggests a vehicle with an upright SUVish stance. With its bold and stylish looks, Honda has not attempted anything outlandish and has instead opted for the more conventional styling with the Elevate. Honda officials described The vehicle as a powerful yet comfortable SUV.





What's under the hood? The Elevate measures 4312 mm long, suggesting generous cabin space for passengers.