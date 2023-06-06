Home / Industry / Auto / Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here

The Japanese carmaker, Honda, revealed its upcoming Honda Elevate SUV today in India. The car is expected to be launched in August or September this year.

Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Honda Car is all set to unveil its highly anticipated mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate, on June 6. Honda is going to reveal it in India, making it the first country to introduce its all-new Honda Elevate. The car will first launch in the Indian market and later in the overseas market. 
Honda Elevate will be the third volume pillar for the Japanese company after Honda City and Honda Amaze. The sales for the Honda cars have seen a massive decline in recent years, and the carmaker has a lot of expectations from Honda Elevate to recover from the sales dip in the recent past.

Honda's new model will be positioned as a rival to popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. 

Honda Elevate SUV: Key features

According to the revealed details, the new SUV Honda Elevate is expected to have features like headlamps, DRLs and taillamps, a 17-inch alloy wheel and an electric sunroof. The interior part also looks impressive with the touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger and many more.
We can also expect to be well-equipped with 2-ADAS. It will get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is paired with a 6-speed MT/CVT and 1.5-litre strong hybrid clubbed with e-CVT.

What is the price of a Honda Elevate SUV?
The Honda Elevate price is going to be unveiled today, and the official launch most likely is going to take place in August or September 2023. The price of the new Honda Elevate is going to be around 10 lakhs to 18 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate SUV: Booking
The unofficial booking of the Honda Elevate SUV is already started with a token price of Rs. 21,000.


First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

