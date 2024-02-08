Home / Industry / Auto / Honda results: Profit up 3.5% in Dec quarter on back of strong US demand

Honda results: Profit up 3.5% in Dec quarter on back of strong US demand

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Corp's profit in the last quarter was 253.3 billion yen, or USD 1.7 billion. Quarterly sales jumped 21 per cent to 5.39 trillion yen (USD 36 billion)

Photo: Shutterstock
AP Tokyo

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Japanese automaker Honda's profit rose 3.5 per cent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier on the back of solid demand in the US and Europe and a recovery in its home market, the company said on Thursday.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Corp's profit in the last quarter was 253.3 billion yen, or USD 1.7 billion. Quarterly sales jumped 21 per cent to 5.39 trillion yen (USD 36 billion).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A favourable exchange rate helped amplify Honda's overseas profits in yen terms and is expected to continue through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends in March.

The dollar has been trading at about 148 Japanese yen, up from about 140 yen last year.

All the automakers have been hurt by shortages of computer chips and other parts, partly due to disruptions in manufacturing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest results show Honda has mostly but not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels in some locations.

Honda's motorcycle sales grew in recent months in Brazil and Europe, according to the manufacturer of the Fit small car, Super Cub motorcycle and Asimo robot.

Honda said it remained committed to initiatives toward electrification, pointing to the global electric vehicle concept models shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, such as the Saloon and Space Hub.

Japanese automakers, including Honda, have lagged in the global push toward pure EVs, partly because of their strength in other green models such as hybrids and fuel cells.

Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, Honda sold 3.1 million vehicles, up from 2.7 million vehicles the previous year, with sales especially strong in the US.

A decline in Honda's vehicle sales in Thailand and Indonesia was offset by rising sales in China.

For the full fiscal year through March, Honda is projecting a 960 billion yen (USD 6.5 billion) profit, up from an earlier forecast for a 930 billion yen (USD 6.3 billion), and surpassing the 651 billion yen earned the year before.

Also Read

Honda launches new SUV Elevate priced at Rs 10.99L to reach H2 target

Honda to invest $3.4 billion in electric motorcycles business by 2030

Honda Elevate crosses 20,000 sales-mark since its launch in September

Made-In-India Honda Elevate ready to run on Japanese road next year

Honda considers $14 billion plan for EV production plant in Canada: Report

Declining raw material prices help to boost tyre makers' profitability

Tax implications likely to influence Hyundai's decision to list Indian arm

Toyota boosts spending on EV production in United States by $1.3 billion

General Motors recalls 323,000 pickup trucks in US because of glitch

Honda Motor to recall over 750,000 vehicles in United States: NHTSA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JapanHondaautomobile manufacturerautomobile industry

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story