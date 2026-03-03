HP govt mandates installation of EV charging stations in new buildings

The state government has mandated the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across commercial, public, semi-public buildings and real estate projects under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (17th Amendment) Rules, 2026, officials said on Tuesday.

The move has been aligned with model building bye-laws, which ensures the state's physical infrastructure evolves in tandem with the rising adoption of electric mobility, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani said in a statement issued here.

The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to becoming a green energy state, and to realise this, decisive legislative updates have been integrated for sustainable infrastructure into urban development, the minister added.

Dharmani said that to further incentivise energy efficiency, the state government has strictly implemented the HP Energy Conservation Building Code (HPECBC) and Rules 2018. Under these regulations, specialised buildings including hospitality, healthcare, educational and shopping complexes covering an area of 750 square metres or more would be granted an additional 0.25 Floor Area Ratio (FAR) over the base FAR of 1.75, provided they comply with energy conservation building code (ECBC) standards. To ensure compliance, developers must now engage Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) authorised Energy Auditors to vet project designs and oversee construction phases before municipal authorities issue occupancy certificates.