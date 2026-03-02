Indian auto firms on a wait-and-watch as West Asia crisis blows up

Maruti Suzuki said its exposure to West Asia is 12.5 per cent of its total exports. "We are closely monitoring the situation. However, our exposure to West Asia as an export region is not very high. In fact, as we export to nearly 100 countries, we have ensured that our portfolio is well diversified and inherently de-risked," said Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer, Maruti Suzuki. In the region, the company exports mainly to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.