Indian auto firms on a wait-and-watch as West Asia crisis blows up

Maruti Suzuki said its exposure to West Asia is 12.5 per cent of its total exports. "We are closely monitoring the situation. However, our exposure to West Asia as an export region is not very high. In fact, as we export to nearly 100 countries, we have ensured that our portfolio is well diversified and inherently de-risked," said Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer, Maruti Suzuki. In the region, the company exports mainly to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.
Nissan Motor India has positioned its Chennai facility as an export hub, but its current export volumes are largely driven by the Magnite compact SUV. While models such as the Sunny, Micra and Kicks were exported to overseas markets, including West Asia, they have since been discontinued in India and are no longer in production. Presently, the Magnite is shipped to over 60 countries, including several GCC markets. Nissan recently launched Gravite, which would be exported to West Asia and many other countries.