EV car sales nearly double in July; two-wheeler demand slips: FADA data

EV car sales nearly double in July; two-wheeler demand slips: FADA data

Passenger EV sales surged 93% YoY in July 2025, even as electric two-wheeler volumes fell 4.3% due to production cuts and soft demand, FADA data showed

Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor continued to lead the electric passenger vehicle market in July 2025.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Retail sales of electric passenger vehicles (ePVs) nearly doubled in July 2025, rising 93 per cent year-on-year to 15,528 units—even as overall passenger vehicle (PV) retail volumes declined marginally. In contrast, the electric two-wheeler (e2W) segment saw a 4.3 per cent year-on-year decline to 102,973 units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
 
The two-wheeler decline was partly due to production cuts triggered by a shortage of rare earth magnets. Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said in a post-earnings call that the company had already reduced its e2W production by as much as 50 per cent in July and anticipated similar cuts in August and September. “Our impairment of production started towards the end of June. In July, production was affected to the extent of 50 per cent. We were expecting the output to be zero in August, but it is not going to be so. August production will be better than July, though we will still be at about 50–60 per cent of the plan,” he said.
   
In the passenger vehicle category, EV share surged to 4.7 per cent in July 2025, more than doubling from 2.4 per cent in July 2024, and improving from 4.4 per cent in June 2025. This rise is attributed to an expanding model lineup, improved availability and state-level subsidies. In contrast, EV penetration in the two-wheeler category reached 7.5 per cent in July 2025—a modest increase from 7.4 per cent a year ago and 7.3 per cent in June 2025.
 
Leading players such as TVS, Bajaj and Ola posted month-on-month declines, reflecting ongoing pressure in the segment.
 
“Electric mobility continued its forward momentum in July ’25, with EV penetration rising across most segments, barring two-wheelers, despite a softer overall retail environment,” said FADA President C S Vigneshwar. “This momentum signals that India’s EV transition is steadily moving beyond early adopters into mainstream consumer and fleet markets. Consistent policy support, accessible financing, and rapid expansion of charging infrastructure will be pivotal in sustaining this growth through the festive season and beyond,” he added.

Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor continued to lead the electric passenger vehicle market in July 2025. Tata Motors recorded sales of 6,047 units, reflecting a 28.4 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and 18.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. Close behind, JSW MG Motor sold 5,089 units, up 28 per cent MoM and 214.9 per cent YoY.
 
Mahindra, Hyundai and BYD also posted notable YoY growth, albeit on smaller volumes. Mahindra saw a 446.3 per cent jump to 2,835 units, while Hyundai’s sales rose 938.9 per cent YoY to 613 units. BYD’s sales grew 28.9 per cent YoY to 459 units. The strong YoY performance for Mahindra and Hyundai was driven by new electric SUV and compact model launches. However, Mahindra’s volumes declined 6.4 per cent MoM, while BYD volumes fell 3.57 per cent.
 
In the electric two-wheeler market, Ola Electric saw the sharpest fall, with sales plunging 57.3 per cent YoY to 17,852 units. Established players TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto also reported double-digit MoM declines—down 12 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively—though both posted YoY growth of 13 per cent and 10 per cent. Ather Energy reported a 59 per cent YoY rise in sales to 16,251 units, while Hero MotoCorp more than doubled its sales, up 107.2 per cent YoY to 10,501 units. On a MoM basis, Ather and Hero grew 11.9 per cent and 36.9 per cent, respectively.
 
Even as EVs continued to gain traction, the overall retail auto environment remained subdued in July 2025. Passenger vehicle sales registered a marginal year-on-year decline of 0.81 per cent, slipping to 3,28,613 units. The two-wheeler segment saw a sharper contraction, with retail volumes falling 6.4 per cent YoY to 13,55,504 units, reflecting broader demand-side pressures in the market.
 
The upcoming festive season, coupled with state-level subsidies and improving financing access, could determine whether the EV growth curve continues to steepen or flattens out in key mass-market segments.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

