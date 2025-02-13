Business Standard

Chevron to invest $1 billion in India for engineering and innovation hub

Chevron to invest $1 billion in India for engineering and innovation hub

Chevron's $1-billion investment in India will span several years, supporting the country's role in sustainable energy and contributing to affordable, cleaner power generation

Chevron

Chevron | Soruce: Official website of Chevron

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Feb 13 2025

US energy major Chevron is establishing a $1 billion engineering and innovation excellence centre (ENGINE) in India, marking its largest investment outside the US. Located in Bengaluru, the facility aims to harness India’s engineering and technology talent to support Chevron’s global operations and energy projects, said the company’s India head, Akshay Sahni, speaking to journalists at the sidelines of India Energy Week.
 
Chevron first disclosed plans for ENGINE last year via a LinkedIn post and has since appointed key leadership personnel. The company plans to hire 600 employees by the end of 2025, with further expansion on the horizon. ENGINE is designed to be more than a back-office operation; it will focus on advanced engineering work, including geotechnical analysis, digital modelling of oil refineries, and process monitoring to enhance energy reliability.
 
 
Chevron’s $1 billion investment in India will span several years, supporting the country’s role in sustainable energy and contributing to affordable, cleaner power generation.
 

High-tech hub for energy solutions

“ENGINE is a state-of-the-art technology hub that will support Chevron’s global projects and operations,” Sahni said. “We aim to build a diverse and inclusive workforce that delivers technology solutions for affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy.”
 
The centre will play a crucial role in Chevron’s digital transformation, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and edge computing to enhance efficiency in oil and gas production, carbon capture, and refinery operations.

Key areas of focus include: 
Subsurface analysis: Using AI to process seismic data, improving geological analysis for oil, gas, and carbon sequestration projects.
Predictive maintenance: Deploying machine learning for real-time monitoring of refinery conditions such as vibration, temperature, and pressure to prevent failures.
Digital twins: Creating virtual models of refineries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants to optimise processes, increase reliability, and improve efficiency.
Live data streaming: Supporting real-time decision-making by streaming operational data from Chevron sites worldwide.
 

Expanding India’s role in global energy

Chevron ENGINE will operate across the energy value chain, supporting high-pressure, high-temperature deepwater projects such as the Anchor Project, where drilling depths exceed 34,000 feet below sea level. It will also assist large-scale carbon sequestration initiatives, like those in Australia, by identifying the best geological reservoirs for long-term CO₂ storage.
 
Recruitment efforts are in full swing, targeting professionals in mechanical, chemical, petroleum, civil, structural, electrical, and computer science engineering, alongside geologists and environmental science specialists.
 

India Energy Week 2025

India Energy Week 2025 is being hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The conference aims to bring together industry leaders to discuss advancements in health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards, with a strong focus on integrating human factors, emerging technologies, and mental well-being in the energy sector.
 
With ENGINE, Chevron joins a growing list of global corporations investing in growing India’s technological and engineering expertise.
 
First Published: Feb 13 2025

