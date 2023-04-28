Indian car market to see new variants, facelifts, all-new vehicles soon

The Indian car market had some exciting vehicle launches in April: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, MG Comet EV, and the 2023 Lexus RX. Car manufacturers have a packed calendar even in the upcoming months, too.





Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Expected launch - May Arguably, the most-awaited event is Maruti’s launch of its all-new, five-door Jimny. Tata Motors, on the other hand, will delve deeper into the CNG-segment by equipping its two more models with the more-economical fuel option. Additionally, Tata is expected to launch facelifts to one of its most-popular vehicles, Tata Nexon.



With a ladder-frame chassis and a 4X4 drive-system, Maruti's Jimny is expected to be a practical off-roader. It will come with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine mated with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Jimny is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10-12 lakh ex-showroom. Maruti's Jimny is perhaps the most-awaited launch of the year. Maruti Suzuki already sells Jimny's three-door versions in other markets but has taken its time to launch a five-door Jimny to attract Indian consumers.

Tata Altroz CNG, Expected launch - May

Given the rising popularity of CNG in the Indian market, Tata Motors is preparing to launch the CNG variant of its premium hatchback, Altroz. The bookings for the vehicle have already opened for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in the month of May.



Honda's midsize SUV Global launch, Expected launch - May Tata Altroz will come with CNG in its four variants, XE, XM plus, XZ, and XZ plus. The Altroz CNG will come powered with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder revotron engine and it will produce 77hp and 97Nm of peak torque in CNG mode. (All 4 variants are CNG?)



Honda has confirmed that the SUV will be available in the market mid-2023, said Autocar. Honda has confirmed its arrival in the competitive midsize SUV space of the Indian market. To this end, Honda will introduce an all-new vehicle. An Autocar magazine report said that the vehicle will be based on the fifth-gen City's platform and will sport the same 121hp, 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that comes with Honda City.

Volkswagen Virtus new variants, Expected launch - June

Volkswagen's popular sedan Virtus comes with two petrol powertrains. First is the 1.0-litre TSI and the other is the more powerful, 1.5-litre TSI. However, so far, the 1.5-litre GT variant of the Virtus could only be bought with a DSG automatic transmission.



Tata Nexon facelift, expected in August With the latest launch, VW will offer a single top-spec GT plus trim with a manual gearbox.