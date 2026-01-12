Home / Industry / Auto / JSW MG Windsor emerges as India's best-selling EV in 2025 with 46,735 units

JSW MG Windsor emerges as India's best-selling EV in 2025 with 46,735 units

The 2025 leaderboard also saw the entry of the Mahindra & Mahindra XEV 9e, which took the second spot with about 27,700 units

MG Windsor EV:
premium
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Indian electric car market reached a significant turning point in 2025 as total sales climbed to about 200,000 units, a sharp rise from the 110,000 units recorded in 2024. This nearly 82 per cent market expansion was led by the JSW MG Windsor, which emerged as the country’s top-selling electric car with 46,735 units sold.
 
The Windsor was launched in late 2024, which limited its inaugural year volume sales to 10,547 units. In its first full calendar year, the model demonstrated strong retail momentum, averaging approximately 4,000 units per month.
 
On the back of the Windsor’s success, JSW MG Motor India reported a 111 per cent surge in its total EV sales compared to 2024, contributing to an overall company volume sales growth of 19 per cent.
 
In a statement, JSW MG Motor Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra noted that the Windsor has redefined the segment through its design and technology, effectively converting “fence-sitters” into EV owners. The company highlighted that demand for its electric portfolio has extended beyond major metropolitan areas into Tier II and emerging markets, signalling a broader national readiness for sustainable mobility solutions.
 
The 2025 leaderboard also saw the entry of the Mahindra & Mahindra XEV 9e, which took the second spot with about 27,700 units. While Tata Motors’ Nexon.ev saw a jump in sales to about 25,150 units, former leaders such as the Punch.ev and Tiago.ev saw their rankings shift lower as the market diversified.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volvo India eyes all-electric future as GST 2.0 lifts mild-hybrid demand

Premium

Suspend PM E-DRIVE truck-scrapping rule for a year: Auto industry

Premium

2-wheeler industry eyes 6-9% growth in 2026 on GST-led affordability boost

BMW urges govt to retain 5% GST on EVs to boost industry growth

Govt to roll out vehicle-to-vehicle communication to reduce crashes

Topics :JSWElectric VehiclesAuto industry

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story