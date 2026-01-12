JSW MG Windsor emerges as India's best-selling EV in 2025 with 46,735 units

In a statement, JSW MG Motor Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra noted that the Windsor has redefined the segment through its design and technology, effectively converting “fence-sitters” into EV owners. The company highlighted that demand for its electric portfolio has extended beyond major metropolitan areas into Tier II and emerging markets, signalling a broader national readiness for sustainable mobility solutions.

The 2025 leaderboard also saw the entry of the Mahindra & Mahindra XEV 9e, which took the second spot with about 27,700 units. While Tata Motors’ Nexon.ev saw a jump in sales to about 25,150 units, former leaders such as the Punch.ev and Tiago.ev saw their rankings shift lower as the market diversified.