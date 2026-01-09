2-wheeler industry eyes 6-9% growth in 2026 on GST-led affordability boost

“The two-wheeler industry is anticipated to record moderate volume growth in CY26, supported by improved affordability and steady rural demand,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA. He added that easing input costs and a gradual improvement in consumer sentiment should aid replacement demand, helping the sector maintain its recovery momentum amid stable macroeconomic conditions.

Electric two-wheelers are expected to add incremental volumes, with penetration continuing to rise steadily. “We expect 6 to 8 per cent overall growth this year, with EVs continuing their steady expansion and penetration likely to reach around 7.5 per cent,” said Subhabrata Sengupta, partner, Avalon Consulting. However, he cautioned that risks such as ABS-induced price increases and weather-related uncertainties, including the impact of El Nino on rural demand, remain key watchpoints.