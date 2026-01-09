Suspend PM E-DRIVE truck-scrapping rule for a year: Auto industry

Similarly, for N3 category vehicles — heavy commercial vehicles with a GVW of more than 12 tonnes — taking the PM E-DRIVE subsidy, the buyer may furnish a CD of any vehicle within the same N3 category, irrespective of GVW. “This rationalisation will eliminate the impractical requirement of matching CDs with identical GVW ratings, thereby aligning the scheme with the principles of ease of doing business and administrative efficiency,” it added.

Siam also requested the ministry to coordinate with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure mutual recognition and interoperability of CDs used under PM E-DRIVE with those issued for benefits for automakers and those under road tax under the national vehicle scrapping policy. It also asked for seamless integration within the Vahan and Digielv portals so that each CD can be verified and used under PM E-DRIVE without duplication or conflict.