Kerala charges ahead of bigger states in 2025 personal EV adoption

It can be termed a Kerala story in India’s green mobility transition, giving not just a tough fight but even surpassing more industrialised states. Among the top 10 states with electric vehicle (EV) sales, it leads in terms of personal EV adoption and has the highest share of private four-wheelers.

The penetration of EVs versus traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is also among the highest in Kerala, standing second only to Delhi in 2025.

According to data shared by Envirocatalysts, the penetration of EVs (EV-to-ICE ratio) in the top states with the highest EV sales includes Delhi at 13.91 per cent, Kerala at 12.08 per cent, Karnataka at 10.64 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 9.89 per cent, and Madhya Pradesh at 8.23 per cent. More importantly, the current rise is from a penetration of barely 5 per cent in 2022, driven by policy measures and improved infrastructure.

“The most important factor that makes Kerala a special market is the fact that the share of personal vehicles in the total EV basket is 93.4 per cent, indicating that the adoption is happening in two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, Envirocatalysts. “Though other states such as Karnataka have a similar 93.4 per cent share of EVs as personal vehicles, around 84 per cent of them are two-wheelers versus 9 per cent four-wheelers. On the other hand, the share of two-wheelers is only 76 per cent in Kerala, versus 18 per cent four-wheelers, indicating a larger adoption of EVs among the middle class,” Dahiya said.

The rise in EV sales is led by Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor in two-wheelers, with market shares of 29 per cent, 24 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, in the state, out of a total of 80,261 vehicles sold in 2025. Ola Electric, with 12 per cent, and River Mobility, with 6 per cent, are the other major players in the Kerala market. On the other hand, of the 18,891 private four-wheelers sold in 2025, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility led the market with a 53 per cent share, followed by JSW MG Motor with 26 per cent and Mahindra Electric Automobile with an 11 per cent share.

Though Chandigarh and Goa have a higher share of private vehicles in the total EV pie of those states at 61 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively, sales and penetration in those regions are much lower and they are not among the top states. According to industry experts, the higher penetration is driven by greater awareness among customers. “The major reason is awareness, as several brands are doing really well in the state. People also see EVs and premium products as a status symbol. In addition, charging infrastructure is also widely spread,” said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, chief executive officer of electric two-wheeler company BNC Motors.