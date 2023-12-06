Home / Industry / Auto / Kia India onboards multiple charge point operators for EV charging

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Kia India on Wednesday announced onboarding multiple charge point operators (CPOs) for EV charging and the addition of a new feature, 'K-Charge', in its charging app.

The new feature in the 'MyKia' app allows users to discover over 1,000 EV charging stations nationwide, the company said in a statement.

Besides, the carmaker has also extended access to this charging network to non-Kia customers, Kia India said.

"K-Charge is not just a convenience initiative for our customers but a step towards making sustainable mobility convenient and accessible for everyone. We strongly believe that the technology transition towards a complete EV future ought to be smooth, and the K-Charge, integrated into the 'MyKia' app, is a well-thought-out step in that direction," Hardeep Singh Brar, national head of sales and marketing at Kia India, said.

With this aim, he said, the company will continue its efforts towards expanding the charging network through the onboarding of new CPOs in the future.

Topics :KiaElectric Vehicles

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

