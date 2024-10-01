Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kia India total wholesales increase 17% in September to 23,523 units

The automaker had dispatched 20,022 units to dealers in September 2023

KIA
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
Kia India on Tuesday said its total wholesales increased 17 per cent year-on-year to 23,523 units in September.

The automaker had dispatched 20,022 units to dealers in September 2023.

"Our continuous exceptional sales performance is driven by the overwhelming response from customers during the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam," Kia India Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The automaker has also prioritised expanding touchpoints, ensuring that mobility solutions are accessible to all customers across the country, he added.


Topics :Kia Motors CorpCar salesautomobile industry

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

