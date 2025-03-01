Kia, JSW MG Motor Feb sales up 23.8%, 16.3%, Tata Motors sees 8% dip

Automaker Kia India on Saturday reported a 23.8 per cent rise in total sales at 25,026 units in February compared to 20,200 units sold in the same month last year.

The recently launched compact SUV Syros registered sales of 5,425 units in February with over 20,000 bookings, Kia India said in a statement.

SUVs Sonet and Seltos clocked 7,598 and 6,446 units respectively while MPV Carens registered 5,318 units and Carnival Limousine had sales of 239 units last month, it added.

"Kia India continues to grow steadily, driven by strong customer demand and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions...With a diverse and evolving product lineup, Kia India continues to respond to market demand with agility and precision," Kia India Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar said. JSW MG Motor India retail sales up 16.3%

JSW MG Motor India on Saturday reported a 16.3 per cent rise in retail sales at 4,956 units in February this year compared to 4,261 units in the same month last year.

Wholesales last month stood at 4,002 units, down from 4,595 units in February 2004, impacted by temporary reduction in production at the company's Halol facility due to necessary facility modifications undertaken for the introduction of new products and Windsor production stabilisation, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company's EV lineup contributed 78 per cent to its total sales during the month. The MG Windsor has increased its market penetration in the Indian passenger electric vehicle segment crossing the cumulative production milestone of 15,000 units, it added.