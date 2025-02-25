KTM AG reorganisation plan accepted by creditors, paving way for recovery

The restructuring plan for beleaguered European two-wheeler major KTM AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG and backed by India’s Bajaj Auto, has been accepted, paving the way for production to be ramped up by March 2025. According to the restructuring plan, which has now been accepted by creditors, they will receive a cash quota of 30 per cent of their claims, indicating a significant haircut.

Bajaj Auto owns 49.9 per cent of its partner, Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG), in Austria through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIHBV), in the Netherlands. With KTM production ramping up, the KTM brand’s share in Bajaj Auto’s exports is set to rise.

Fresh capital of around €800 million required KTM AG filed for court restructuring proceedings with self-administration on November 29, 2024. The aim of the proceedings was to agree on a restructuring plan with the creditors within 90 days. At a restructuring plan meeting today, the creditors accepted the restructuring plan submitted by KTM AG. It provides for creditors to receive a cash quota of 30 per cent of their claims. This cash quota is to be paid by KTM AG to the restructuring administrator by May 23, 2025. Gottfried Neumeister, CEO, Pierer Mobility AG, said in a press statement: "I am grateful and happy today. KTM is back on track."

"Our employees have done everything over the last three months to ensure that the race can continue. We have closed an important chapter today. But a single chapter never tells the whole story. Now we can continue the great story of KTM." Neumeister further said that they are doing it for the ‘millions of KTM fans worldwide’ and for their racers. "We do it for the millions of KTM fans worldwide, to whom we are grateful every day. For our racers, of whom we are damn proud. And for our Austrian location, to which we are deeply attached in our hearts. KTM remains one of the top employers in the Upper Austrian industry," he added.

In order to finance the cash quota and further production, the group requires fresh capital of around €800 million. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG was commissioned to support this investment process in a structured, transparent, and efficient manner in the interests of all stakeholders. Production to be ramped up from mid-March 2025 To enable production to be ramped up gradually from mid-March 2025, KTM AG will be provided with financial resources totalling €50 million from the extended circle of shareholders. The planned full capacity utilisation of the four production lines in single-shift operation is to be achieved within three months.

Austrian motorcycle maker KTM was in talks with banks and investors to raise funds as it was restructuring its debt. A senior Bajaj Auto official had said in January that the current situation at the European two-wheeler major, whose CEO Stefan Pierer stepped down recently, has not impacted India sales of the bikes. Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, had said that the KTM bikes sold in India are manufactured at Chakan and sold through Bajaj's distribution network, and thus it faced no impact. "However, exports have been hit as KTM distributes to various markets of the world. It was slowing down already and is currently on hold," Sharma said, adding that from the level of 6,500 units per month in Q3FY25, it came down to 3,500 units a month. KTM brand's share in Bajaj's exports fell from 6 per cent earlier to 3 per cent in Q3FY25.