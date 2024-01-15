Home / Industry / Auto / Luxury carmaker Volvo hikes combustion engine vehicle prices by 2%

Volvo Car India on Monday said it has increased prices of its conventional engine vehicles by 2% but has kept the prices of its electric vehicles unchanged

Volvo logo | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Volvo Car India on Monday said it has increased prices of its conventional engine vehicles by 2 per cent but has kept the prices of its electric vehicles unchanged.

Following the price hike of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the XC60 is now priced at Rs 68.9 lakh, the S90 at Rs 68.25 lakh and the XC90 at Rs 1,00,89,000, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

Prices of EV offerings, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge remain unchanged at Rs 57.9 lakh and Rs 62.95 lakh respectively, it added.

"We are focused on sustainable luxury e-mobility and have committed that we will be an all-electric company by 2030. We encourage the adoption of EVs and as part of this endeavour have decided that as of now we will hold the prices of our EVs despite rising forex and input costs," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

He, however, said that industry dynamics may compel the company to revise the EV prices at a later date.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

