Luxury carmakers drive festive sales with Diwali discounts, finance offers

India’s leading luxury carmakers have rolled out a slew of festive offers to tap into robust consumer demand ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. This year’s sentiment is further fuelled by favourable GST reforms, leading to lower prices and attractive finance schemes across the premium segment.

Industry experts say reduced GST rates, combined with bundled festive benefits, have created a lucrative window for buyers. “In the luxury segment, discounts are often packaged with perks such as service, extended warranty, and interest subvention. This is a good time for buyers, though similar offers may return around December and March,” said Anurag Singh, Advisor, Primus Partners.

Demand recovery after a slow first half Luxury carmakers are stepping up festive promotions even as India’s premium vehicle market lost momentum in the first half of 2025. Analysts attribute the slowdown to stock market volatility and global geopolitical tensions that have made high-end buyers cautious. According to industry estimates, around 22,900 luxury cars were sold in the first six months of 2025 — up just 1.8 per cent from the same period last year. BMW, Mercedes, Audi roll out festive offers BMW Group India has launched its “Joy Days” campaign, cutting ex-showroom prices by up to ₹13.6 lakh following GST 2.0 implementation. The company is also offering flexible finance options through BMW Smart Finance, including Bullet and Balloon Payment Plans, Assured Buyback, and interest rates starting at 6.75 per cent.

“This year, it’s going to be even more special as customers can take double advantage of exclusive financial offers and reduced prices,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India. Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out its “Dream Days” campaign, running until October 31. The scheme offers EMIs starting at 1 per cent of the ex-showroom price, zero down payment, trade-in benefits, and seasonal payment plans. The campaign also includes curated experiences and customer engagement events in Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi. Meanwhile, Audi India has unveiled its “Journeys of Imagination” campaign under its “Journey with Audi” platform. “The festive season not only celebrates tradition and togetherness but also fuels demand in the luxury automotive segment,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. The company is offering low-EMI finance options and a buyback programme to enhance ownership experiences.