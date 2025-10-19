Home / Industry / Auto / Luxury carmakers drive festive sales with Diwali discounts, finance offers

Luxury carmakers drive festive sales with Diwali discounts, finance offers

BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi roll out attractive festive schemes as GST 2.0 reforms and improved finance options boost premium car demand this Diwali

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
BMW Group India has launched its “Joy Days” campaign, cutting ex-showroom prices by up to ₹13.6 lakh | Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s leading luxury carmakers have rolled out a slew of festive offers to tap into robust consumer demand ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. This year’s sentiment is further fuelled by favourable GST reforms, leading to lower prices and attractive finance schemes across the premium segment.
 
Industry experts say reduced GST rates, combined with bundled festive benefits, have created a lucrative window for buyers. “In the luxury segment, discounts are often packaged with perks such as service, extended warranty, and interest subvention. This is a good time for buyers, though similar offers may return around December and March,” said Anurag Singh, Advisor, Primus Partners.
 
Demand recovery after a slow first half 
Luxury carmakers are stepping up festive promotions even as India’s premium vehicle market lost momentum in the first half of 2025. Analysts attribute the slowdown to stock market volatility and global geopolitical tensions that have made high-end buyers cautious.
 
According to industry estimates, around 22,900 luxury cars were sold in the first six months of 2025 — up just 1.8 per cent from the same period last year.
 
BMW, Mercedes, Audi roll out festive offers 
BMW Group India has launched its “Joy Days” campaign, cutting ex-showroom prices by up to ₹13.6 lakh following GST 2.0 implementation. The company is also offering flexible finance options through BMW Smart Finance, including Bullet and Balloon Payment Plans, Assured Buyback, and interest rates starting at 6.75 per cent.
 
“This year, it’s going to be even more special as customers can take double advantage of exclusive financial offers and reduced prices,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.
 
Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out its “Dream Days” campaign, running until October 31. The scheme offers EMIs starting at 1 per cent of the ex-showroom price, zero down payment, trade-in benefits, and seasonal payment plans. The campaign also includes curated experiences and customer engagement events in Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi.
 
Meanwhile, Audi India has unveiled its “Journeys of Imagination” campaign under its “Journey with Audi” platform. “The festive season not only celebrates tradition and togetherness but also fuels demand in the luxury automotive segment,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. The company is offering low-EMI finance options and a buyback programme to enhance ownership experiences.
 
Outlook 
With strong consumer sentiment, GST-driven price cuts, and competitive festive deals, luxury carmakers are eyeing a strong close to 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Automobile exports rise 26% in Q2 on record PV, two-wheeler sales: Siam

Maruti Suzuki to cross 50,000 Dhanteras deliveries; Hyundai up 20%

Auto dealers move Supreme Court over ₹2,500 crore compensation cess

Hybrids outpace petrol, EVs as preferred vehicle for buyers: Survey

High demand for PVs likely to sustain beyond festive season: Siam president

Topics :Luxury carLuxury carmakersLuxury car salesluxury car market

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story