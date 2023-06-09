No brakes on M&M's open bookings, even as it adds manufacturing capacity

The Scorpio-N has the most outstanding bookings, at 117,000 units. The company noted in a recent investor presentation it has been getting around 57,000 fresh bookings every month. While M&M is receiving around 14,000 bookings each month for the Scorpio-N and the Thar, 10,000 orders are being made for the XUV300 and the XUV400 each. However, 7-8 per cent bookings are being cancelled, too, each month.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M’s) open bookings have steadily risen every quarter over the past year, even as the company is working on expanding its manufacturing capacity. From 140,000 outstanding bookings in the first quarter of last financial year, M&M’s open bookings stood at 292,000 units (as on May 1, 2023).