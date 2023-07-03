Maruti Suzuki production declines 5% YoY in June 2023, SUV production up



The production figures for the mini segment came down by 27.29 per cent, with a production drop of 5,499 units. Small cars like Alto and S-Presso fall under the mini category. Maruti Suzuki India production numbers declined by 5.03 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as total vehicle units manufactured fell from 144,409 in June 2022 to 137,133 units in June 2023. The drop in production was seen across the product line-up of the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer. The SUVs and the company's sedan, Ciaz, were the only exceptions, with their production increasing.



Maruti's sedan Ciaz registered a 77 per cent jump in production numbers from 1,519 units in June 2022 to 2,694 units in June 2023. Compact cars also registered an 11.65 per cent drop in production from 81,021 units in June 2022 to just 71,578 units. This category comprises cars like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR.



Thanks to the introduction of new products like Fronx, Brezza face-lift, and Grand Vitara in the segment, Maruti Suzuki saw a 25.44 per cent production increase in the utility vehicle segment, which increased from 28,002 units in June 2022 to 35,128 in June 2023. The overall passenger car production fell by 13.40 per cent as the company manufactured 88,198 units in June 2023, down from 102,685 units in June 2022.

The company added in its BSE filing that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles. It took all possible measures to minimise the impact, a Maruti Suzuki press release said.