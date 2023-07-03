Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki production declines 5% YoY in June 2023, SUV production up

Maruti Suzuki production declines 5% YoY in June 2023, SUV production up

Maruti's sedan Ciaz also registered a 77 per cent jump in production numbers from 1,519 units in June 2022 to 2,694 units in June 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
The overall passenger car production fell by 13.40 per cent as the company manufactured 88,198 units in June 2023, down from 102,685 units in June 2022

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India production numbers declined by 5.03 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as total vehicle units manufactured fell from 144,409 in June 2022 to 137,133 units in June 2023. The drop in production was seen across the product line-up of the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer. The SUVs and the company's sedan, Ciaz, were the only exceptions, with their production increasing.
The production figures for the mini segment came down by 27.29 per cent, with a production drop of 5,499 units. Small cars like Alto and S-Presso fall under the mini category.

Compact cars also registered an 11.65 per cent drop in production from 81,021 units in June 2022 to just 71,578 units. This category comprises cars like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR.
Maruti's sedan Ciaz registered a 77 per cent jump in production numbers from 1,519 units in June 2022 to 2,694 units in June 2023.

The overall passenger car production fell by 13.40 per cent as the company manufactured 88,198 units in June 2023, down from 102,685 units in June 2022.
Thanks to the introduction of new products like Fronx, Brezza face-lift, and Grand Vitara in the segment, Maruti Suzuki saw a 25.44 per cent production increase in the utility vehicle segment, which increased from 28,002 units in June 2022 to 35,128 in June 2023.

The company added in its BSE filing that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles. It took all possible measures to minimise the impact, a Maruti Suzuki press release said.

Also Read

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Maruti Fronx prices revealed, a better buy than Baleno, Brezza? See details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Drivers of change: More women buy luxury cars in post-pandemic shift

Automakers to launch six new SUVs in India in next two years: Report

Audi sales nearly double in H1 of CY2023 on surge in premium car demand

M&M tractor logs 6% growth in total sales at 44,478 units in June

Harley Davidson X440 launch today: Price, specifications, what to expect

PVs make up just 16% of the Indian auto sector in volume, but 58% in value

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Topics :Maruti Suzuki AutoMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki IndiaMaruti Suzuki WagonRBSE NSEautomobile manufacturerautomotive industry

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story