Maruti Suzuki sales dip marginally in March; highest ever sales in FY23

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said its total sales declined marginally to 1,70,071 last month as compared with 1,70,395 units in March 2022.

Total dispatches to dealers in the domestic market declined 3 per cent to 1,39,952 units as compared with 1,43,899 units in March 2022.

Exports last month however increased 14 per cent to 30,119 units from 26,496 units in the year-ago period.

For the last financial year, the company reported its highest ever wholesales till date at 19,66,164 units, up 19 per cent from 16,52,653 units in 2021-22.

Domestic dispatches stood at 17,06,831 units in 2022-23 as against 14,14,277 units in 2021-22. Exports rose to 2,59,333 units from 2,38,376 units a year ago.