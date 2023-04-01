Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales increase by 9% to 18,670 units in March

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said its sales increased by 9 per cent year on year to 18,670 units in March.

The company had sold 17,131 units in the domestic market in March 2022.

For the 2022-23 fiscal, the automaker reported a 41 per cent increase in wholesales at 1,74,015 units from 1,23,770 units in 2021-22 fiscal.

"We are extremely pleased to close this fiscal year on a positive note and expect continued momentum and growth in the fiscal of 2024-2025.

"The passenger vehicles segment witnessed a steady growth last year, and TKM was prepared to ride the wave by making deeper inroads into the market to meet the varied mobility needs," TKM Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

The company's new product launches, introduction of newer, greener and advanced technology options and reaching closer to customers, enabled it to successfully sustain the continued growth momentum, he added.

"Given the strong customer demand for all our products, we remain optimistic towards an even better year. Our strong efforts will be to continue to closely serve our customers thus strengthening the bedrock for long-term value-based relationship in the coming time," Sood stated.