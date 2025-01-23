Maruti to Mercedes: Top 10 sedans revealed at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

The Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025 was held from January 17 to 22 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event showed exciting models of sedans by not just mass-market automakers but premium brands like Mercedes and Porsche also showed their premium models at the Expo.

If you are also a fan of sedans, then here are 10 interesting sedan models found at the 2025 Auto Expo.

New Skoda Octavia vRS

Skoda is likely to release the new Octavia vRS in India by the end of 2025. The Octavia vRS features a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 PS and 370 Nm.

The 18-inch alloys, a boot lip spoiler on the outside and the all-black cabin theme on the inside enhance the sporty look of the car.

The ex-showroom price of the car is Rs 45 lakh.

New Skoda Superb

Apart from Octavia vRS, Skoda's fourth-gen Superb debuted in India. The new-gen Superb features minor exterior updates but the interior gives it a premium appeal.

The release date of the New Skoda Superb is still not clear but it is likely to be sold as a fully imported unit if launched.

The new model is expected to come with a 204 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

MG 7 Trophy

The new MG 7 Trophy was one of the key highlights of the Auto Expo 2025. This car features sharp body styling with sleek LED headlights and its look was enhanced by the multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels and an active body spoiler.

The MG7 produces 265 PS and 405 Nm as it is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It also has a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Maruti Dzire Urban Luxe Edition

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the latest edition of Dzire Urban Luxe Edition, featuring some new cosmetic updates over the standard model.

To give it a premium look, there were significant changes being made to the exterior of the Dzire Urban Luxe Edition. It gets a chrome surround around the grille, chrome-finished body side moulding, and chrome garnishes on the rear bumper.

The feature list or powertrain options didn't see any changes.

MG iM 5 electric sedan

MG also showcased its iM 5 electric sedan. iM Motors is a subsidiary of the SAIC Group that oversees MG’s operations in China.

The latest iM5 electric sedan offers a modern design that comes with a clean and minimalistic interior which includes a yoke-type steering wheel and a triple-display setup on the dashboard.

It offers multiple powertrain options with a claimed range of up to 850 km.

New-gen Porsche Panamera

Porsche's new-gen Panamera luxury sedan was also present at the Auto Expo. Its two variants, standard and GTS, are priced at Rs 1.7 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.33 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

The GTS variant comes with a 500 PS/ 660 Nm 4-litre turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain. Panamera's top features include a 14-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated and powered seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is another sedan that comes with a sportier design, featuring a 4-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with plug-in hybrid technology.

The system delivers 802 PS and a whopping 1,430 Nm. It is capable of driving electric power alone and has an electric range of 33 km.

The ex-showroom price of the car is Rs 3.34 crore in India.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB AMG Line

Mercedes also offered a close look at the AMG Line variant of the sixth-generation E-Class at the Auto Expo. This variant offers a sporty look to its interior and exterior and is equipped with a 3-litre, 6-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain producing 381 PS and 500 Nm.

The major features of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB AMG Line include a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger, a 14.4-inch infotainment, 4-zone auto AC, and a 17-speaker Burmester sound system.

New Porsche Taycan

Porsche also unveiled the facelifted Taycan electric saloon at the Auto Expo. In India, this sedan is available in two variants, 4S and Turbo.

It comes with an 89 kWh or a 105 kWh battery pack option, and its range can go up to 642 km. The 2025 Taycan features include ambient lighting, 4-zone automatic AC, a heads-up display, 14-way powered front seats with ventilation, and a triple-screen setup.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Concept

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Mercedes-Benz also showcased its all-electric CLA Concept. It will underpin the next-gen of the CLA sedan featuring a sleek exterior and an upmarket interior with the MBUX Superscreen setup.

The production-ready version offers both single and dual-electric motor options. The premium car producer claims to deliver a range of 750 km.