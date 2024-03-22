Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti to recall 16,000 units of Baleno, WagonR over faulty fuel pump motor

Maruti to recall 16,000 units of Baleno, WagonR over faulty fuel pump motor

The company said that it suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of Fuel Pump Motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issues

Photo: X@Maruti_Corp
Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it is recalling 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between 30 July, 2019 and 1 November 2019. In a BSE filing, the company said that it suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of Fuel Pump Motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issues.

The auto manufacturer said that the owners of the affected vehicles would be contacted soon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the part, free of cost, in due course of time", the company said.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in total wholesales at 1,97,471 units in February.

The company had dispatched a total of 172,321 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said in a statement.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 9 per cent at 160,271 units as against 147,467 units in the month a year ago, it added.
 

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Kia India to increase prices of vehicles by up to 3% from April 1

Audi to drive in over 20 new models by 2025-end, says CEO Gernot Dollner

Ashok Leyland partners with Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks

Auto component makers to gain from new 4-wheeler electric vehicle policy

New EV policy to help launch many premium-quality SUVs: VinFast Auto

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki WagonRautomobile industry

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story