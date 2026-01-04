MHCV cycle shows signs of turning as replacement demand lifts sentiment

India’s medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment appears to be entering a fresh upcycle after several years of uneven growth, supported by improving freight economics, an ageing fleet profile, regulatory tailwinds and a reset in GST-driven distortions. Brokerages say the recovery, while still freight-rate dependent, is becoming more structurally grounded than previous false starts — a view increasingly echoed by industry executives.

Volumes (419,000 units) remain below the FY19 peak for MHCVs, underscoring how deep and prolonged the downturn has been. But conditions on the ground are improving.

Nomura, in a recent sector note, said the MHCV industry is entering the early stages of an upcycle, forecasting volume growth of about 8 per cent in FY26 and closer to 10 per cent in FY27 as utilisation improves and replacement demand gathers pace. As a result, Nomura estimates MHCV volumes at 404,000 units for FY26; 444,000 units for FY27; and 466,000 units for FY28.

One of the biggest changes has been in fleet operator economics. Lower upfront vehicle costs following GST cuts — estimated at around 8 per cent — have eased EMI burdens, while freight rates have stabilised after years of oversupply. This has improved cash flows for transporters, particularly small and mid-sized operators who had largely stayed away from the market. Tata Motors’ MD & CEO Girish Wagh acknowledged this shift during the company’s Q2 FY26 post-results call. “We are seeing early signs of stability in the MHCV market,” Wagh had said. “Fleet utilisation has improved and operator cash flows are better than what they were a year ago. That is important for replacement demand to come back.”

He was careful not to declare a full-fledged recovery. “It’s not a sharp bounce yet, but the direction is positive,” Wagh added, noting that demand continues to vary by region and application, with mining and infrastructure-linked segments holding up better than long-haul freight. Brokerages say the current phase looks structurally different from previous false starts. Antique Stock Broking pointed to a major shift in market behaviour following recent GST recalibration. Over the past few years, tax distortions had encouraged large fleet operators to buy trucks aggressively to optimise input tax credits, even when freight demand was weak. This led to excess supply, pressure on freight rates and the marginalisation of small operators.

That distortion is now fading. With GST on new commercial vehicles cut to 18 per cent and the forward charge mechanism rate raised, “irrational, tax-driven buying has largely stopped,” Antique said in a recent note. “Purchases are increasingly being driven by utilisation and replacement needs rather than tax arbitrage.” Replacement demand, in particular, is emerging as a key theme. Nomura estimates the average age of trucks on Indian roads at close to 10 years, significantly higher than the historical norm of 7–7.5 years. Many vehicles bought in the 2015–2017 period — ahead of GST and emission norm changes — are now nearing the end of their economic life.

Ashok Leyland managing director and CEO Shenu Agarwal reflected this view in his comments after the company’s Q2 FY26 results. “We believe the MHCV cycle is close to the bottom,” Agarwal said. “Replacement demand is slowly coming back as fleet operators see better freight availability and improvement in operating economics.” He added that while demand recovery remains uneven, the medium-term outlook is improving. “As ageing fleets need to be replaced and new regulations come in, the replacement cycle should support volumes over the next couple of years,” Agarwal had said. Regulatory changes could add to this momentum. New safety and braking norms slated for FY27–FY28 are expected to push up truck prices, potentially triggering pre-buying ahead of implementation. Antique estimates the incremental cost at Rs 70,000–80,000 per vehicle, a meaningful sum for cost-sensitive operators.

Concerns that the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) could hurt road freight demand appear overstated, at least for now. Nomura said non-bulk cargo will continue to depend on road transport due to first- and last-mile constraints. Wagh echoed that view, saying rail and road are “complementary rather than competing modes”, particularly as logistics chains become more time-sensitive. From an investor’s perspective, brokerages are drawing a clear line between manufacturers and financiers. CLSA said that while higher CV volumes typically benefit vehicle financiers, lower vehicle prices due to GST cuts are a drag on disbursement growth in value terms. “In an early upcycle like this, manufacturers offer more direct exposure,” CLSA said.

Among OEMs, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors are seen as key beneficiaries. CLSA expects Ashok Leyland to deliver around 10 per cent MHCV volume growth over FY27–FY28, helping it lift Ebitda margins to about 13.5 per cent on operating leverage and pricing discipline. Agarwal had reiterated management’s focus on margins, saying the company would remain “very disciplined on pricing and costs as volumes recover”. Ambit Capital, which recently initiated coverage on Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business, highlighted the company’s strong exposure to MHCVs, which account for about 35 per cent of volumes but nearly 70 per cent of CV revenues. Any sustained recovery in tippers and haulage could therefore have an outsized impact on profitability.