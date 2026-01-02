BYD India increases price of its SUV SEALION 7 premium variant by ₹50K

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD on Friday announced an increase in price of the premium variant of its SUV, SEALION 7, in India by ₹50,000, citing evolving cost dynamics.

The price hike is effective from January 1, 2026, and all new bookings will be made at the revised prices henceforth, BYD India said in a statement.

The BYD SEALION 7 Premium variant will now cost ₹49.4 lakh, up from ₹48.9 lakh (ex-showroom) previously, it added.

The company, however, said the price of the BYD SEALION 7 Performance variant will remain unchanged at ₹54.9 lakh.

"The updated pricing reflects the evolving cost dynamics while continuing to offer customers a compelling premium electric SUV proposition," BYD India Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business, Rajeev Chauhan, said.