Shift away from oil-based fuel to electricity: MHI tells auto sector

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on Wednesday asked the automotive industry to shift away from oil-based fuels to electricity and optimise production processes to reduce fuel consumption, amid supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, Business Standard has learnt.

In a communication sent to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the ministry said: “I am directed to state that, in line with the Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance energy efficiency in the industrial sector in the wake of the prevailing West Asia/Middle East crisis, it is requested that the automotive industry may be advised to undertake the following measures.”