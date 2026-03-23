Biogas body seeks phased CBG blending, diesel phase-down in Delhi

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has urged policymakers to adopt an integrated clean mobility approach in Delhi combining electric vehicles (EVs), CNG, and compressed biogas (CBG) to deliver scalable emissions reductions.

IBA submitted its recommendations on the Draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy to the Delhi government, pointing out that the penetration of EVs in the overall fleet of vehicles is limited, thus making CNG the best choice as a clean fuel because of its negligible particulate emissions and lower NOx compared to diesel.

The existing infrastructure for CNG supply, including pipelines, dispensing stations, and vehicles that run on this fuel, provides the platform to upscale the supply of CBG, a carbon-negative fuel that can be produced using agricultural residues, cattle dung, and food waste, it said.