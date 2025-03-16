New electric two-wheeler launches drive market growth despite subsidy cuts

India’s electric two-wheeler (e-2W) market is witnessing a surge in new launches in 2025, with manufacturers introducing models across various segments and price points. As interest in electric mobility grows, companies are expanding their portfolios to capture a larger share of the evolving market.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric two-wheeler sales stood at 173,820 units in calendar 2025, marking a 5.41 per cent increase from the previous year. In January, sales rose to 97,734 units, reflecting an 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase, but February saw a decline, with sales dropping to 76,086 units—an 8.05 per cent Y-o-Y fall.

“The electric two-wheeler market has seen consistent growth despite reduced government subsidies over the past 12–18 months, with penetration in the two-wheeler segment remaining at 5-6 per cent,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA. “OEMs have managed to keep prices competitive due to a correction in battery costs. We expect electric vehicle penetration in the two-wheeler segment to rise gradually, reaching around 25 per cent by FY30.”

New models drive market expansion

Leading players have unveiled several new models, reinforcing their commitment to electric mobility:

Ola Electric entered the motorcycle segment with the Roadster X series, comprising five variants, starting at Rs 74,999 (introductory price). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-March. Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Ola Electric, said, “Motorcycles are at the heart of India’s mobility landscape. Our Roadster series will accelerate EV adoption and make electric the first choice for every rider in India.”

Honda introduced two electric scooters at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Activa e: Base (Rs 1.17 lakh) and Activa e: RoadSync Duo (Rs 1.52 lakh). Featuring two swappable 1.5 kWh batteries, the Activa e: delivers a range of 102 km and a top speed of 80 km/h. Honda is offering a Care Plus Package for Rs 9,900, covering a five-year maintenance contract and extended warranty.

Suzuki unveiled its first electric scooter, the e-Access, built on the Access 125 platform. It features a 3.07 kWh battery with a range of 95 km and a top speed of 71 km/h. The scooter includes three riding modes—Eco, Ride A, and Ride B—along with a reverse mode. A fast charger can fully recharge the battery in 2.2 hours.

Ultraviolette Automotive, based in Bengaluru, expanded into the mass-market segment with the Tesseract electric scooter. Featuring a 20.1 bhp electric motor, the Tesseract offers a range of up to 261 km on a single charge, depending on the battery pack (available in 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh variants). Priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), pre-bookings are open at Rs 999, with deliveries expected in Q1 2026.

Simple Energy launched the Simple One S, offering the longest range in its price segment at 181 km. Priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom), it features a 3.7 kWh fixed battery, achieving a top speed of 105 km/h and accelerating from 0 to 40 km/h in 2.55 seconds. The company plans to expand to 150 new stores and 200 service centres by FY26.

Greaves Electric’s Ampere introduced the Magnus Neo at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom), replacing the EX variant. It features a 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 100 km and a top speed of 65 km/h. A portable 7.4A charger can fully charge the battery in 5-6 hours.

BattRE Electric Mobility launched the LOEV+ at Rs 69,999 (ex-showroom). It offers three riding modes—Eco, Comfort, and Sports—and features smart connectivity via an informative speedometer displaying distance to empty (DTE) and state of charge (SoC).

Experts believe the electric two-wheeler market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing customer acceptance, improved charging infrastructure, and favourable total cost of ownership. Despite reduced government subsidies, OEMs have kept prices competitive through declining battery costs and operational efficiencies.