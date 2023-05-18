Home / Industry / Auto / No fitness certificate for vehicles fitted with LED/neon lights: Kerala HC

No fitness certificate for vehicles fitted with LED/neon lights: Kerala HC

The court noted that such vehicles pose a potential threat to the safety of other vehicles and their drivers, pedestrians and other road users

IANS Kochi
No fitness certificate for vehicles fitted with LED/neon lights: Kerala HC

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala High Court said that vehicles fitted with multi-coloured LED/laser/neon lights or flash lights, cannot be treated as vehicles that comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) laws for the purpose of granting a certificate of fitness.

The court noted that such vehicles pose a potential threat to the safety of other vehicles and their drivers, pedestrians and other road users.

"Therefore, vehicles which are fitted with after-market multi-coloured LED/laser/neon lights, flash lights, as seen in the screenshots reproduced herein before, which are being used in a public place, openly flouting the safety standards prescribed in AIS008, which are capable of dazzling the drivers of the oncoming vehicles, pedestrians and other road users, thereby posing a potential threat to the safety of other road users, have to be dealt with in an appropriate manner, strictly in accordance with the law.

Such goods vehicles cannot be treated as vehicles which comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Rules made thereunder, for the purpose of grant of certificate of fitness," it said.

The court ordered that in addition to the penal consequences under MV laws, a further fine of Rs 5,000 must be imposed per alteration in a vehicle.

--IANS

sg/vd

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Apple to add kickboxing, Beyonce's music, sleep meditations to Fitness+

Indian kids now spend less time than adults on physical activities: Survey

Neon Attack is here to brighten up your business with their exquisite range of neon signs!

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

BS VI phase 2: Jeep discontinues petrol, Trailhawk variants of Compass

Senior executives at Bhilai Steel Plant to get EVs in Chhattisgarh

Automobile dealers' body seeks cut in GST on two-wheelers from 28% to 18%

Centre unlikely to offer import duty concessions to Tesla: Report

Automobile dealership industry revenues to grow by 11-13% in FY24: Icra

Topics :Kerala High CourtVehicle documents

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story