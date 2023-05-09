Home / Industry / Auto / Overall connected vehicle technology grows 60% on year in Jan-Mar

Overall connected vehicle technology grew more than 60% (on-year) in first quarter of this year, with the electric vehicle market showing stupendous growth by 48% YoY, a report showed

IANS New Delhi
Overall connected vehicle technology grows 60% on year in Jan-Mar

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
India's overall connected vehicle (CV) technology grew more than 60 per cent (on-year) in the first quarter of this year, with the electric vehicle (EV) market showing stupendous growth by 48 per cent YoY, a report showed on Tuesday.

The connected 2-wheeler (C2W) vehicles grew around 92 per cent YoY, with its market share increasing to nearly 60 per cent, according to data from market research firm CMR.

The electric 2-wheeler (E2W) market grew by 44 per cent YoY. The electric 3-wheeler (E3W) market grew steadily covering around 50 per cent share within the segment.

"There is growing consumer awareness around connected vehicle technologies. For instance, connected vehicle tech has consistently increased its footprint in the industry," said John Martin, senior analyst, smart mobility practice, CMR.

The advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) adoption grew around 50 per cent YoY in Q1 2023."With safety becoming a top consumer priority, ADAS feature tech has witnessed gradual adoption, with 70 per cent YoY 2023 growth market share of vehicles featuring Level 2 autonomy," Martin added.

The electric passenger vehicle (EPV) segment grew over 114 per cent YoY in Q1 in India.

Connected features in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment have been grabbing the market fast with 56 per cent growth, of which, around 58 per cent of the connected passenger vehicle (CPV) market share is driven by conventional powertrains.

By Q1 2025, the EV market share in India is expected to surpass 24 per cent, while connected vehicles are projected to account for over 30 per cent of the market.

"By 2025-26, connected and software-driven vehicles will be key revenue drivers for the automotive industries," said Martin.

--IANS

na/ksk/

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

