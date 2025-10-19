Dhanteras engine fires up auto market: 100,000+ cars delivered in 24 hours

The festive spirit is revving up India’s passenger vehicle (PV) market as the Diwali season roars in with Dhanteras. Automakers not only witnessed record-breaking sales but also achieved a milestone in single-day deliveries, zooming past 100,000 units within just 24 hours.

According to industry sources, this translates into sales worth ₹8,500–10,000 crore in a single day, based on an average vehicle price of ₹8.5–10 lakh. All major players — including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) — reported record sales this Dhanteras, driven by Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 relief and renewed consumer enthusiasm.

“The industry has crossed over 100,000 units in a single day for the first time. This was not just the best-ever Dhanteras, but also the strongest Navaratri, and we’re heading towards the best Diwali season yet,” said Sai Giridhar, vice-president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Giridhar added that the surge was driven primarily by renewed demand in the small car segment. The previous record for single-day sales stood at 75,000–80,000 units, according to industry estimates. ALSO READ: US-China trade war clouds global economic outlook as 'new normal' emerges The country’s largest carmaker, MSIL, recorded its highest-ever Dhanteras deliveries, crossing the 50,000 mark for the first time — up 20–25 per cent from about 42,000 units in 2024, the previous record.

The auspicious period began at 12.18 pm on Saturday and extended until 1.51 pm on Sunday. “On Saturday, we may touch 41,000 deliveries. We expect another 10,000 customers to take delivery on Sunday, taking the total to around 51,000 units,” said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer (marketing and sales), MSIL, around 6 pm on Saturday. Showrooms across the country stayed open late into the night. In the past month alone — after the GST relief — the company logged 450,000 bookings and retail sales of 325,000 units. “Last year, we had 42,000 deliveries; this year, we expect to cross 50,000. Customers are back after the GST 2.0 magic,” Banerjee said. “Crossing 50,000 itself is a huge landmark. Many dealers had three or four pundits on site, with customers picking their preferred muhurat slots.”

ALSO READ: Luxury carmakers rev up festive cheer with reduced prices, festival offers Meanwhile, Tata Motors expects over a 66 per cent rise in Dhanteras and Diwali-period deliveries — from 15,000 units last year to around 25,000 this year. “This year, Dhanteras and Diwali deliveries are spread over two to three days in line with the auspicious muhurats. Demand has been robust, and GST 2.0 reforms have provided further momentum. We expect to deliver over 25,000 vehicles during this period,” said Amit Kamat, chief commercial officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. GST rates on cars up to 4 metres in length and with engines up to 1,200cc were reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, with the cess removed — making vehicles more affordable and spurring demand for small cars.

Hyundai Motor India also reported a strong performance. “This year, Dhanteras deliveries are spread across multiple days since it falls on a Saturday. We’re witnessing strong customer demand, with deliveries expected to reach around 14,000 units — roughly 20 per cent higher than last year. The momentum is driven by festive cheer, a buoyant market, and the encouraging impact of GST 2.0,” said Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, HMIL. MSIL added that sales have been climbing steadily since Navaratri. “We’re now getting close to 14,000 bookings a day. In one month alone, we’ve received nearly 450,000 bookings. Small car sales were around 94,000 units, and our total retail numbers touched 350,000,” Banerjee said, adding that even the company’s production team would be working through the festival weekend.