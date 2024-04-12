Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle wholesales up 8.4% at 4,218,746 units in FY24: Siam

Passenger vehicle wholesales up 8.4% at 4,218,746 units in FY24: Siam

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose by 8.4 per cent year-on-year to 4,218,746 units in financial year 2023-24, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,890,114 units in fiscal year 2022-23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Two-wheeler sales were up 13.3 per cent last fiscal at 17,974,365 units, as compared to 15,862,771 units in the financial year 2022-23.

Vehicle sales across categories rose by 12.5 per cent to 23,853,463 units in the period under review, as against 21,204,846 units in fiscal year 2022-23.

Topics :Siamautomobile industryautomobile manufacturerMaruti Suzuki AutoTata Motors

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

