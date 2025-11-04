Hyundai Motor India has unveiled the all-new second-generation Hyundai Venue, introducing it at a starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The revamped compact SUV represents a full model overhaul, succeeding the first-generation Venue that has been on Indian roads since 2019. With fresh design elements, upgraded interiors, and advanced features, the new Venue aims to strengthen Hyundai’s position in the competitive compact SUV segment.

As of right now, Hyundai has only revealed the prices for the HX2, HX4, and HX5 models, all with 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The introductory price will remain valid for customer deliveries until 31 December 2025. Meanwhile, the sportier 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line, which debuts alongside the standard model, will have its pricing announced at a later stage.

Design and exterior of the New Hyundai Venue 2025 The 2025 Venue's visual appeal is stronger and more contemporary, fitting in with Hyundai's worldwide design language. The front fascia has a revised bumper design, new LED lighting characteristics, and a redesigned grille. Its posture is improved by larger alloy wheel options and sleeker body shapes. Additionally, there are now two dual-tone and six monotone colour options available. Overall, the new Venue has a sleeker, more sophisticated appearance that sets it apart from its predecessor. Higher-quality materials and dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster in mid and top trims are features of the updated and simplified dashboard layout.

Technology and features of the New Hyundai Venue 2025 Hyundai is making significant investments in in-car comfort and technology. A pair of 12.3-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a number of new comfort features including heated seats, a sunroof (maybe panoramic), ambient lighting, multiple USB ports, and wireless charging, are anticipated to be included in the 2025 Venue. Additionally, safety features are being improved; higher trims should expect Level 2 ADAS and six airbags as standard. The most cutting-edge technological packages will probably be given to the HX7, HX8, and HX10 models, while lower trims will keep the necessities to make prices reasonable.

Engines and performance of the Hyundai Venue 2025 Hyundai's well-proven engine lineup, which includes a 1.2-litre petrol for entry-level models, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with manual and DCT gearbox options, and a 1.5-litre diesel, which for the first time may also be paired with an automatic gearbox, may continue to power the 2025 Venue. Hyundai's 2025 Venue seeks to regain its lead by providing a premium fusion of comfort, design, and smart technologies in the face of growing competition from the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet. Pricing and variants of the New Hyundai Venue 2025 Priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Hyundai Venue is anticipated to represent a slight increase over the current range of ₹7.26 lakh to ₹12.46 lakh. According to reports, Hyundai is switching to a new HX-series name for its trim levels, which will probably start with HX2 at the entry level and go up to HX10 at the top.