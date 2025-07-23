Renault eyes full capacity at Chennai plant, no new partner planned

French carmaker Renault, which is charting a turnaround in India after deciding to buy out its alliance partner Nissan’s 51 per cent stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), is not looking for any new partner at the moment, a senior company official said. Meanwhile, it is aiming to achieve full capacity utilisation at RNAIPL’s Chennai plant within the next few years—from the current close to 50 per cent—riding on fresh domestic product launches, exports, and contract manufacturing.

The company launched a next-generation Triber on Wednesday, priced attractively between ₹6.2 lakh and ₹8.4 lakh, marking its first major product launch in five years.

Renault India is fully integrated in terms of its design, engineering, manufacturing, and commercial (sales and service network) operations. “We are as integrated as any other Indian auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM),” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, managing director, Renault India. While he did not comment on market speculation, he added that Renault India is not looking for another partner at the moment. Earlier this year, Renault had indicated it would acquire Nissan Motor Company’s 51 per cent stake in RNAIPL. Mamillapalle said the transaction is almost complete and should conclude within the next few weeks. Renault now plans to expand capacity utilisation at the facility near Chennai to 100 per cent over the next few years. “Currently, we are close to 50 per cent capacity utilisation at this facility, which can make 472,000 cars annually. This includes domestic sales, exports, etc,” Mamillapalle said. Renault will also contract manufacture cars for Nissan at the site.

The company did not share export-versus-domestic targets but noted it is exploring an expanded product portfolio in left-hand-drive markets. In FY25, Renault India sold only 38,636 retail units, cornering a 0.93 per cent market share—down from 1.18 per cent in FY24. Mamillapalle said the company had not launched any new models over the past five years—the Triber (2019) was followed by the Kiger (2020), after which the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor crisis disrupted plans. Globally, Renault Group also saw profits fall and shifted focus to the European market. In 2023, Renault announced plans to invest $600 million in India (most of which has already been invested), and bring in four new cars.

Mamillapalle said fresh product launches begin with the new Triber. Over the next two years, the company plans to introduce four new products. As a result, its addressable market is expected to grow from the current 28–29 per cent to 50 per cent, thereby changing the consumer profile. “We are here to stay, play, and win,” Mamillapalle said, reaffirming Renault’s commitment to India. Renault India also unveiled a new minimalist logo. Originally introduced in 1925, Renault’s diamond logo has undergone several updates. All 350 sales touchpoints will undergo branding changes over the next few months. Renault Group has appointed Stephane Deblaise as the new chief executive officer for its India operations, effective September 1, 2025. In this role, Deblaise will oversee all Renault Group entities in India and will be responsible for shaping and executing the Group’s strategy in the country.