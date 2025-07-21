Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Renault to launch all-new models with updated logo, starting with Triber

Renault India will feature its updated interlocked diamond logo on future models, beginning with the launch of the all-new Triber, as part of its ongoing brand transformation

Renault has also begun implementing the updated visual identity across all customer touchpoints in India, including dealerships, offices, the Oragadam manufacturing plant, and its research and development centre. (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Singh
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Renault India announced on Monday that all its future new product launches will carry the brand’s updated interlocked diamond logo, starting with the soon-to-be-launched All-New Triber. This marks a key step in the company’s ongoing brand transformation strategy in India under the ‘renault. rethink.’ initiative.
 
While the new logo has already been rolled out across Renault India’s marketing and digital assets, its appearance on upcoming vehicles represents the first time it will feature on a production model in the country.
 
The redesigned logo—a minimalist, geometric reinterpretation of Renault’s traditional diamond—reflects the French carmaker’s global push toward a modern, digital-first identity. The flat, uncluttered design aims to improve visual clarity and adaptability across both digital platforms and physical formats such as grilles, displays, and signage.
   
Renault has also begun implementing the updated visual identity across all customer touchpoints in India, including dealerships, offices, the Oragadam manufacturing plant, and its research and development centre.
 
This move is part of the broader 'Renaulution' strategy, as Renault looks to position itself as a forward-looking brand focused on technology, mobility, and electrification. Renault India currently operates a production facility in Chennai with a capacity of 480,000 units annually, supported by a retail and service network of over 800 touchpoints.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

