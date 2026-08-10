Scooter sales outpace motorcycles as GST cuts, EV boom reshape 2W market

The shift also marks a reversal of a long-term trend in the Indian two-wheeler market. During the 1980s, scooters dominated domestic sales, but motorcycles steadily gained ground after the entry of the four Japanese joint ventures in the mid-1980s.

The sustainability of scooters’ growth advantage, however, will be tested in the coming quarters as the favourable base created by last year’s GST reduction fades and EV adoption enters a more mature phase.