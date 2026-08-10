Scooter sales outpace motorcycles as GST cuts, EV boom reshape 2W market
Scooter sales outpaced motorcycles in Q1FY27 as EV adoption, lower GST, affordability and changing commuting preferences boosted demand across the segmentAnjali Singh Mumbai
Scooter sales outpaced motorcycles in Q1FY27 as EV adoption, lower GST, affordability and changing commuting preferences boosted demand across the segmentAnjali Singh Mumbai
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 6:01 PM IST