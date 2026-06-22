Siam writes twice as forex rate issue delays auto PLI applications

Automakers have kept on hold several fresh applications and revalidation requests under the automotive Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. This is because the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) are yet to finalise the foreign exchange rate for calculating domestic value addition (DVA) in vehicles covered under the scheme for the current financial year.

Reflecting industry concern over the issue, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has written to the government twice in the past month, requesting it to take an early decision, Business Standard has learnt.

Automakers have sought the use of foreign exchange rates averaged over previous years, instead of prevailing market rates, for DVA calculations under the PLI scheme. The rupee's depreciation amid the West Asia conflict has artificially lowered DVA levels, which could push some products below the threshold required to claim incentives.

To qualify under the ₹25,938 crore auto PLI scheme, a vehicle model's import content must be restricted to 50 per cent, meaning less than half of its value (in rupee terms) can be imported. DVA is calculated by subtracting the value of import content from the ex-factory price of the model.

On the aforementioned matter, SIAM sent its first letter to the MHI on June 3 and followed it up with a second letter to ARAI on June 17. ARAI functions under the administrative control of the MHI.