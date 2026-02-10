Stellantis-Tata Motors JV turns 20, signs new MoU for collaboration

Stellantis and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Tuesday confirmed the signing of a fresh memorandum of understanding, coinciding with the completion of two decades of their equal joint venture, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL). The milestone underscores one of the longest-running automotive partnerships in the country, through which the two companies jointly own and operate the Ranjangaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

The new MoU is intended to evaluate additional areas of cooperation in India as well as overseas, spanning manufacturing, engineering and supply-chain operations. While the companies have not shared specifics, industry sources indicate that discussions include the possibility of powertrain collaboration, with Stellantis evaluating Tata Motors’ 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine for models such as the Jeep Compass and potentially the Meridian — both of which are currently offered only with diesel engines in India.

The renewed engagement builds on an already deep technical relationship. Tata Motors recently secured licensing rights from Stellantis for the local development of the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine in multiple configurations. This engine, produced at the Ranjangaon plant, powers several models across both portfolios, including the Jeep Compass and Meridian, as well as Tata Motors’ Harrier and Safari SUVs. Over the past 20 years, FIAPL has evolved into a strong centre of excellence in manufacturing, powertrain development and supply-chain execution, combining Stellantis’ global know-how with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ strong understanding of the Indian market. The partners said this foundation positions the joint venture well to explore future-ready opportunities.