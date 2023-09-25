Tamil Nadu firms shine in India's 1 mn EV sales; contribute over 40%

When electric vehicle (EV) sales in India topped the 1 million mark in less than nine months in 2023, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu contributed more than 40 percent of that number.

OEM majors in Tamil Nadu, like Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Ather Energy, Ampere Vehicles and others, have sold more than 410,000 EV units this year. The state expects investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in EV manufacturing by 2025, resulting in the creation of 150,000 jobs. “The EV sector is all set to become a focus sector, paving the way for a revolution towards achieving sustainable development goals,” said a government statement.

As many as 1,044,600 EVs were registered with regional transport offices until September 20 this year, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan Dashboard. Tamil Nadu produced 414,802 vehicles. The national milestone was achieved in just nine months, whereas it took a full calendar year in 2022 (1,054,000 EVs). The top three manufacturers are based in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, known as India’s EV capital, with Ola Electric registering 175,608 units, TVS Motor around 112,949, and Ather Energy around 77,764 units. By Monday, sales numbers increased to 1,063,812 on the Vahan portal.

Other major players include Ampere Vehicles (Greaves Electric) in Ranipet with 41,757 registered units, BYD India in Kanchipuram with 1,725 units, Stellantis (PCA Automobiles) in Tiruvallur with 1,533 units, E-Royce Motors in Coimbatore with 1,242 units, Hyundai Motor India in Kanchipuram with 1,023, Reep Motors in Chengalpattu with 810 units, and TI Clean Mobility in Tiruvallur with 391 units.



Tamil Nadu, which ranks among the top 10 global automobile hubs, aims to become the world’s EV capital. It has a flourishing auto manufacturing ecosystem and rolled out an EV policy in 2023, said the statement.

“Leading players in the sector have offered their insights and are excited about the momentum already being built up in the state. The government, possessed with deep industry insights, has been working towards giving a big push to the EV ecosystem – manufacturing of batteries, charging infrastructure and others. It is leading the EV revolution from the manufacture of cars, buses, and two and three-wheelers, EV cells and motors to charging stations and upcoming future mobility parks,” it said.

Tamil Nadu has identified six cities – Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Salem, and Chennai – for development as EV hubs. Some of the natural advantages that aid this sector include the availability of a highly competent, trained workforce, an excellent network and supply chain of ancillary suppliers, a vibrant auto and auto component manufacturing ecosystem, and Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and logistics support systems.

The EV sector's growth is powered by the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy, 2023. This policy is targeted at accelerating the adoption of and enhancing the development of the EV ecosystem, facilitating and supporting the manufacturing of EV components, especially cell technologies, batteries, and charging infrastructure.