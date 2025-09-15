Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging operators to boost infra

Tata Motors on Monday said it is partnering with 13 charging point operators to install and operate 25,000 additional public chargers for electric small commercial vehicles over the next 12 months.

The company has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading charging point operators (CPOs), including A Plus Charge, Ampvolts, chargeMOD, Charge Zone, Electric Fuel, Envo The Sustainer, EV Spot Charge, Kazam, Nikol EV, Sonik Mobility, Thunderplus Solutions, Volttic, and Zeon Electric, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company said that already 25,000 public chargers are available for electric SCVs (small commercial vehicles).

All existing and upcoming charger locations will be integrated and visible on Fleet Edge, Tata Motors' connected vehicle platform, providing customers with real-time navigation and availability for seamless access, it added.