Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging operators to boost infra

Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging operators to boost infra

The company has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading charging point operators (CPOs)

Tata motors
The company said that already 25,000 public chargers are available for electric SCVs (small commercial vehicles). | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors on Monday said it is partnering with 13 charging point operators to install and operate 25,000 additional public chargers for electric small commercial vehicles over the next 12 months.

The company has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading charging point operators (CPOs), including A Plus Charge, Ampvolts, chargeMOD, Charge Zone, Electric Fuel, Envo The Sustainer, EV Spot Charge, Kazam, Nikol EV, Sonik Mobility, Thunderplus Solutions, Volttic, and Zeon Electric, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company said that already 25,000 public chargers are available for electric SCVs (small commercial vehicles).

All existing and upcoming charger locations will be integrated and visible on Fleet Edge, Tata Motors' connected vehicle platform, providing customers with real-time navigation and availability for seamless access, it added.

"This partnership with India's leading Charging Point Operators underscores our dedication to building a robust support network and enabling profitable, zero-emission logistics for entrepreneurs and transporters across the country," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Vice President & Business Head - SCVPU, Pinaki Haldar, said.

With over 10,000 Ace EVs already deployed and having collectively covered more than 6 crore km, Haldar said, "We are seeing growing confidence among customers and transporters in the benefits of using four-wheel electric commercial vehicles."  Tata Motors' e-SCV lineup currently includes the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Ace EV 1000 - each engineered to meet diverse urban and semi-urban cargo requirements, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PV production dips in August as GST 2.0 hits demand; 2Ws, 3Ws shine

Maruti Suzuki cars to get cheaper under GST reform, know new prices here

Fada DSS 2025: JSW MG, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland lead dealer rankings

Car sales fall in August 2025, but two-wheelers ride festive demand: Siam

Premium

ES-Tec acquisition likely to help expand Tata Technologies' presence

Topics :Tata MotorsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story