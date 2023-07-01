Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors posts 1% rise in total domestic sales at 80,383 units in June

Tata Motors posts 1% rise in total domestic sales at 80,383 units in June

"Tata Motors continued its growth trajectory registering quarterly sales of 1,40,450 units in Q1 FY24 and recording a growth of 8 per cent over Q1 FY23," the MD added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Saturday reported a 1 per cent rise in total domestic sales at 80,383 units in June 2023 as against 79,606 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, were at 47,235 units as compared to 45,197 units in the same month a year ago, a growth of 5 per cent, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said the passenger vehicle industry in Q1 FY24 witnessed a robust demand driven by new launches, especially in the SUV segment and EVs.

"Tata Motors continued its growth trajectory registering quarterly sales of 1,40,450 units in Q1 FY24 and recording a growth of 8 per cent over Q1 FY23," he added.

In the EV segment, he said the company posted its "highest-ever quarterly sales of 19,346 in Q1 FY24, registering a growth of 105 per cent over Q1 FY23".

"This growth is driven by a strong market response to Tiago EV while demand for other EVs was sustained," Chandra said.

Going forward, he said, "We expect the demand to remain robust with the onset of the festive season in the second half of Q2FY24. The supply side situation remains stable."

On the commercial vehicles (CV) front, total sales were down 8 per cent at 34,314 units as compared to 37,265 units in June last year.

Domestic CV sales were down 4 per cent at 33,148 units as against 34,409 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Tata Motors Ltd Executive Director Girish Wagh said the company's CV domestic sales in Q1 FY24 were at 82,225 units, 14.1 per cent lower than Q1 FY23 sales.

"Looking ahead, the promising monsoon and continuing infrastructure thrust by the government auger well for the CV industry, even as it faces the headwinds of high interest rates, fuel prices and inflation," Wagh said.

Also Read

Tata Motors to operationalise Ford's Sanand unit in Gujarat in 12-18 months

Tata Motors total domestic sales increase by 3% at 89,351 units in March

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Govt support needed till EV penetration reaches desired level: Girish Wagh

Tata Motors launches CNG version of hatchback Altroz; starts at Rs 7.55 lk

Honda Cars' domestic wholesales declines by 35% to 5,080 units in June

Royal Enfield total sales increases by 26% to 77,109 units in June

Domestic PV sales see lukewarm growth of 1.9% due to strong base effect

Hero MotoCorp to hike two-wheeler prices by around 1.5% from next month

Commuter bike market in cruise mode; uncertainties may put brakes on growth

Topics :Tata MotorsCar salesDomestic Car Sales

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story