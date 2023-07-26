Home / Industry / Auto / A new Harrier and Safari! TaMo to revamp line up this festive season

A new Harrier and Safari! TaMo to revamp line up this festive season

Tata Motors has planned an investment of Rs 8,000 crore in FY24

BS Web Team New Delhi
The new product line-up is expected to bolster the company's positioning in the market

Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Tata Motors is prepping for a busy schedule as the car manufacturer plans to revamp its SUV line-up this festive season, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. The company will launch as many as six updated vehicles in the market in the second half of the financial year 2023-24.

Talking about the company's plans, Group CFO at Tata Motors, PB Balaji, said, "From now onwards, the launch cycle is kicking in and we will be going full blast with a series of new launches. We have further ammunition to grow. We will start batting now and we are quite confident." Balaji was speaking at the post-Q1 earnings call.


Punch CNG

The launches will begin with the introduction of Tata Punch CNG, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. The CNG Punch is expected to go on sale from August first week. It will fight back for turf as the Hyundai Exter bookings have seen an astounding rise since its launch, with waiting periods going up to 12 months.


Harrier and Safari updates

Besides Punch, Tata is also going to give its large SUVs, Safari and Harrier, a fresh look. The production of the updated models is likely to begin in September 2023. Both SUVs will be given an update on their front and on the rear along with an all-new alloy wheel design.

The updates will not be limited to the exteriors as Tata Motors is also expected to spice the interiors of these vehicles with a larger infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.



Tata Nexon facelift

Tata's best-selling product over the years, Nexon, will also get a major facelift. Much like Harrier and Safari, Nexon will see design changes inspired by Tata's Curvv concept SUV, which was on display at the Auto Expo 2023.

Nexon is expected to get a new infotainment system, new switchgear and an all-new steering wheel. All Nexon powertrains, petrol, diesel, and electric, will get the facelift around the same time. The Nexon EV is likely to get a different styling on its front to set it apart from the ICE engine Nexon.


Tata Punch EV

EV Punch is also on the line, which will be placed between the Nexon EV and Tiago EV. The Punch EV will be almost similar to the standard Punch, except for a few styling tweaks and a different alloy wheel design.

The ACI report said that Tata Motors has planned an investment of Rs 8,000 crore in FY24, which is its highest ever in a year. The company has set its eyes on sustaining its growth in passenger vehicles and getting its market share back in the highly competitive commercial vehicle space.

The new product line-up is expected to bolster the company's positioning in the market.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

